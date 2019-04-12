BizTech Share

EU extends Brexit deadline to October 31

British Prime Minister Theresa May has secured another Brexit extension until October 31. It's longer than what she was asking for, but Brussels says the UK can leave earlier if she can get a deal over the line before the deadline. But with the EU still refusing to renegotiate their withdrawal agreement, that task seems as hard as ever. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels. For more on this Rajneesh Narula joined us from Geneva. He's an International Business Regulation professor at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #Brexit #Extention #Brussels