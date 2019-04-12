World Share

Are violent news images necessary?

The New York Times coverage of the recent Nairobi hotel terror attack sparked a debate over the use of graphic pictures of the dead. Victims were shown slumped at tables where they'd been killed. It's not the first time the media has been criticised for its choice of photos and video and critics say it's often black victims rather than white who feature. Is this true? And are there enough regulations around what is posted on social media? Joining us on Skype in Seattle is Chanju Mwanza, freelance journalist; in Pennsylvania is Jessica Fishman, author of ‘death makes the news’; joining us in the studio is Paddy Dowling, humanitarian photojournalist and Barry Turner, senior lecturer in Journalism at Lincoln University. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #violentimages, #news, #Nairobiattack