World's largest election kicks off in India

India's general election has begun with the first day of polling in 20 states and union territories taking place on Thursday. With 900 million eligible voters, it's the world's biggest election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking another term after he swept to power five years ago on promises of boosting job creation and economic growth. Rebecca Bundhun reports from India's financial capital Mumbai on the issues that are coming into focus for voters in the election. #India #Modi #Voters