Is Belgium’s Apology to Former African Colonies Enough?

Our special look at postcolonial apologies takes us to Belgium, which has said sorry for kidnapping thousands of mixed-race children during its colonial rule in Africa. But has the apology come too late for those affected by those abuses in the modern-day Democratic Republic of Congo? Watch the Discussion: 3:05 Guests: Tom Bentley Author of 'Empires of Remorse: Narrative, Postcolonialism and Apologies for Colonial Atrocity'. Vava Tampa Activist and founder of Save the Congo Filip Reyntjens Professor of Law and Politics at the Institute of Development Policy at the University of Antwerp #BelgianCongo #Belgium #DRC