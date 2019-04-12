POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the US responsible for how its weapons are used in Yemen? | Bigger Than Five
00:49
World
Is the US responsible for how its weapons are used in Yemen? | Bigger Than Five
The US continues to support the Saudi and UAE-led war in Yemen, where weapons supplied by the US have killed civilians. Leon Panetta served as CIA director and secretary of defense under President Obama, who expanded arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Watch the full episode about the American military industrial complex here: https://youtu.be/xgGKOI3slWE #Yemen #war #WarInYemen
April 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?