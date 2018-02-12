POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kutlug Ataman's 'Animated Words'
00:34
World
Kutlug Ataman's 'Animated Words'
Turkish artist Kutlug Ataman's video installation series, "Animated Words," has gone on display in Hong Kong as part of an exhibition titled: "LOVE Long: Robert Indiana and Asia". The filmmaker has long been inspired by Islamic calligraphy, in which artists carefully conceal an image within written text. Ataman activates images on a rotating axis so that the text and its meaning are revealed only briefly while the words becomes images on their own. The exhibition can be seen until June at the Asia Society Hong Kong Centre.
February 12, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?