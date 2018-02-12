BizTech Share

$4T wiped off global equity markets in a week | Money Talks

Fresh losses have taken Asian equity markets to their lowest level in two months and many analysts expect US stocks to fall even further. But here's the thing, major companies and economies are performing well, so what exactly is driving pessimism on global markets? Mobin Nasir reports. David Madden, Market Analyst at CMC Markets, joins us from London, and TRT World editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.