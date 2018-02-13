POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Virginia Woolf's impact on literature | A Look Into | Showcase
The Tate St Ives in Cornwall has recently opened an exhibition showcasing works by 80 female artists inspired by author Virginia Woolf. Showcase speaks to Mark Hussey about the exhibition, Woolf’s impact on the literary world and the importance of her writings in promoting gender equality. We look into the scope of her appeal and how mental illness affected her creativity. Hussey is the editor of the Woolf Studies Annual and is also a Professor of English at Pace University.
February 13, 2018
