'Leaden waters: How to be brave?' in Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase

03:30
'Leaden waters' is a Greek term that describes the steely-grayness of the sea and a concept that Greek artist Olga Alexopoulou incorporates into her practice. In her latest work, she suggests the definition of bravery has changed significantly in the postmodern world and believes that gazing into leaden waters can help us restore our brave nature. Showcase's Elif Bereketli visited Olga Alexopoulou to learn more about the inspiration behind her exhibition, 'Leaden waters: How to be brave?' currently on show in in the historical Galata Greek School of Istanbul.
February 14, 2018
