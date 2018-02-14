World Share

Palestine’s century old pottery store | Handicraft | Showcase

A ceramics company in Jerusalem is close to celebrating one hundred years in business. The family business, one of the oldest of its kind in Jerusalem, has kept ceramic production alive since 1922, despite turbulent times in the disputed city. Palestinian Pottery has been creating handmade works rich in colour and history for nearly a century. Showcase takes a look at the craftspeople keeping that legacy alive.