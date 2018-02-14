Iraq offers range of incentives for investors | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iraq says it's 'open for business'. The war-battered nation is trying to attract international investors to fund its reconstruction. At a fundraiser conference, the government announced a massive increase of oil output, offered up hundreds of projects and talked up extensive legal guarantees for foreign investors. Liz Maddock has more. For more some analysis on this TRT World editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.
February 14, 2018
