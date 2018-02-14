POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Addicted to Gaming
Roundtable: Addicted to Gaming
Hours spent looking at a screen, manipulating a virtual world with your fingers and thumbs - good or bad for you? Does it change your mind for better or worse? What does gaming do to us? Parents who raised a virtual child and let their own starve to death in South Korea. A teenager in the US who killed his parents because he didn't think they would be dead forever. Just two terrible events some have blamed on gaming addiction. But does such a thing even exist?
February 14, 2018
