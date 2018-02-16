Croatia's Pen Clinic | Showcase

World Share

Croatia's Pen Clinic

The pen is said to be mightier than the sword, and certainly these days, about as rare to repair as a medieval sabre but that's not the case in Europe. Pen Clinic, established 80 years ago in Croatia's capital is the continent's only surviving repair shop for fountain pens and is still going strong. The tiny store in Zagreb's main square is defying the odds in the age of non-stop typing on keyboards and touchscreens.