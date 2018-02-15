BizTech Share

Roundtable: What's causing food poverty in the UK?

In Britain, going hungry is a growing problem. Why are so many people turning to food banks? You can't feed the family or yourself at home, so what can you do? Increasing numbers of people use food banks - as of six months ago there were more than 2,000 in the UK. At the Roundtable was Rajesh Makwana - who runs Sufra Food Bank in London; Elisabeth Garratt, food poverty researcher at the Centre for Social Investigation, University of Oxford; Ed Rennie, a political analyst for Labour Future; and Ben Harris-Quinney, Chairman of The Bow Group - a Conservative think tank. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.