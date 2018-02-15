Europa Leauge: Fever pitch hits Sweden's Ostersunds for match

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UEFA's Europa League football tournament enters the knockout stages this week with some of Europe's biggest teams drawn against much smaller ones. Nowhere is that more true, than in northern Sweden, where tiny Ostersunds FK face famous English side Arsenal. For a club that was in the Swedish fourth division a few years ago, it's the latest chapter in a sporting fairy tale. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
February 15, 2018
