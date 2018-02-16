POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the Democratic Republic of Congo on the verge of a collapse?
11:28
World
The Norwegian Refugee Council warns that several violent conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo are adding up to a mega-crisis. Should foreign powers do more to help? Guests: Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council; Michael Tshibangu, president of the Association for Development and Democracy in Congo; and Mvemba Dizolele, the advocacy adviser at the Eastern Congo Initiative.
February 16, 2018
