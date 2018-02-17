World Share

The War in Syria: Cross-border violence worries Syrian refugees

Thousands of Syrians who have fled the war - are now living in the Turkish border towns of Reyhanli and Kilis. They've managed to rebuild their lives there - but now fear their homes and businesses may be destroyed for the second time. Since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch, the YPG terror group has fired more than 90 rockets into these two towns, killing seven people. Nafisa Latic reports.