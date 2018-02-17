POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Munich Security Conference: McMaster calls for action against Iran
02:00
World
Munich Security Conference: McMaster calls for action against Iran
Donald Trump's National Security Adviser says Iran is building a powerful network of proxies in countries like Syria, Yemen and Iraq that can turn against the governments of those states. H R Macmaster's been speaking at the Munich security conference which brings together leaders from around the world to discuss key international security interests. From the conference, our correspondent Sarah Morice reports.
February 17, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?