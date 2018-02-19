World Share

Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Bangladesh plans to repatriate refugees

Bangladesh says more than 8000 Rohingya refugees are willing to return to Myanmar, as part of a repatriation deal made between the two countries last year. The process has been delayed after Rohingya refugees refused to return, and the UN has warned that Myanmar hasn't yet guaranteed rights for the Rohingya. And still - thousands of Rohingya continue to flee to Bangladesh. Our correspondent Sandra Gathmann has this report from Cox's Bazar.