POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Repatriating the Rohingya, Netanyahu's Corruption Scandal and Interview with Kenya’s Miguna Miguna
51:57
World
Repatriating the Rohingya, Netanyahu's Corruption Scandal and Interview with Kenya’s Miguna Miguna
Bangladesh has given Myanmar an initial list of more than eight thousand Rohingya names to start the repatriation process, but is it safe for them to return? Israeli police say Benjamin Netanyahu should be charged with corruption. Could this latest scandal end his political career? And Kenya’s Miguna Miguna speaks to The Newsmakers after his arrest and deportation after officiating Raila Odinga’s unauthorised inauguration.
February 19, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?