World
Future of Jerusalem: Palestine to demand peace talks at UN
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to address the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. He's expected to ask the council to grant full membership to the Palestinians, and demand an internationally-backed panel to broker peace talks. A recent decision by the US to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has been widely condemned. From New York, our correspondent Jon Brain reports.
February 20, 2018
