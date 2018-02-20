What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Focus on Kosovo: Turkey tries to counter Gulenist schools

The Turkish government is calling on Kosovo to close schools linked to the US-based businessman and cleric, Fethullah Gulen. Turkey has repeatedly accused Gulen of planning the 2016 attempted coup and of heading a group known as the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation, or FETO. Iolo ap Dafydd reports on the steps taken by Turkey to influence countries such as Kosovo to close the Gulen school system.