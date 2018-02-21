BizTech Share

'Black Panther' brings in $361M globally | Money Talks

Before making its theatrical debut, 'Black Panther' was predicted to be one of the most successful comic-book films of its time. And it did not disappoint. The superhero movie became the top-grossing film by an African American director in history. Some are saying it's changed superhero movies forever. And for more on this, media consultant Kevin Anderson joins us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.