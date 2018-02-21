POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sam Raimi: The ever evolving artist | Cinema | Showcase
02:44
World
Sam Raimi: The ever evolving artist | Cinema | Showcase
Among independent filmmakers, director Sam Raimi is considered a hero. He rose through the ranks of Hollywood with his low budget but highly praised pictures. The enormous success of these early productions eventually helped him helm some of Tinseltown's biggest movies. To celebrate the anniversary of his early works, we decided to bring you a retrospective of an artist who went from zero to hero.
February 21, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?