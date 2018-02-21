POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hollywood director Sam Raimi | A Look Into | Showcase
04:21
World
Hollywood director Sam Raimi | A Look Into | Showcase
To take a look into the rise of Hollywood director Sam Raimi, Showcase speaks to the deputy culture editor of Newsweek, Dante Ciampaglia. We delve into Raimi's place in the film industry and the secret behind his films that capture audiences. Starting out as an low budget indie filmmaker and now a top Hollywood director we ask: can his formula to success be repeated in this day and age by current indie filmmakers?
February 21, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?