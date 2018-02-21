BizTech Share

South African police raid Zuma associates' house | Money Talks

After nine years in office, South Africa's President has been told to go. But Jacob Zuma says he is not resigning. The parliament will hold a vote of no confidence against him on February 15, 2018. Police have raided the homes of his Gupta allies as part of a corruption probe, that resulted in three arrests. We are joined by Terrance Booysen, Co-founder and CEO of Corporate Governance Framework, a South African research institute, from Johannesburg.