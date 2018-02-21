Angel investors discuss easing business funding in Istanbul | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The World Business Angels Investment Forum has been wrapped up. More than one hundred international speakers gathered at the congress in Istanbul. They discussed the benefits and challenges of the angel investment community and how to ease financing for innovators and startups. A $200 million fund that will help early stage businesses to grow, has also been announced. We spoke to Peter Cowley, who has been awarded the world's best angels investor in 2017, about what governments can do to support young businesses and investments into them. We also spoke to Turk Telekom CEO Paul Doany about which sectors a big company would look to invest in.
February 21, 2018
