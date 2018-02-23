Picasso Ceramics in Copenhagen | Exhibitions | Showcase

World Share

Picasso Ceramics in Copenhagen

Picasso may be known for his extraordinary ability to turn a blank canvas into a work of genius, but what's lesser known is that he was also a master of ceramics. He created irregular, almost sculpture-like clay pieces, showcasing his famous unwillingness to blindly depict reality. To celebrate its 60th anniversary, the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Copenhagen is bringing a collection of these works together.