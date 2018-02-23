Lebanon's Al Bustan Festival | On Stage | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A cappella, orchestral and breakdance performances with a classical twist are just a few of the numerous shows that are set to take place to celebrate the German composer Johann Sebastian Bach at Al Bustan. The Al Bustan Festival of Music and the Performing Arts is an annual cultural event established in 1994. Taking place over five weeks during the months of February and March every year, organisers aim at restoring the cultural life of a country remerging from seventeen years of civil war.
February 23, 2018
