POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: How will pledged money shape Iraq and the region?
26:02
World
Roundtable: How will pledged money shape Iraq and the region?
: Rebuilding a country after years of war - what sort of Iraq will emerge from the rubble? Billions of dollars have been pledged - mostly from Gulf countries. What do they want with Iraq? And why don't others in the international community appear ready to help? At the Roundtable was Nazli Tarzi, Iraq analyst and writer; Ammar Waqqaf, founder and Director of GNOSOS, a think tank that focuses on the Middle East; Chris Doyle, a commentator on Middle Eastern politics and the director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding; and Abbas al-Hussaini, the Chief Executive Officer of Symexco - an investment and reconstruction group. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
February 22, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?