US Gun Control: Trump considers arming only 'adept' teachers
US Gun Control: Trump considers arming only 'adept' teachers
US President Donald Trump has called for school teachers to be given bonuses for carrying guns. He said - it would help prevent further school shootings. All this comes in the wake of the deadly shooting at a school in Florida at the weekend. He's also said - the minimum age for all lethal weapons should be raised to 21. But as our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports... not everyone is happy with the proposals.
February 23, 2018
