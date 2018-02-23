World Share

US Gun Control: Trump considers arming only 'adept' teachers

US President Donald Trump has called for school teachers to be given bonuses for carrying guns. He said - it would help prevent further school shootings. All this comes in the wake of the deadly shooting at a school in Florida at the weekend. He's also said - the minimum age for all lethal weapons should be raised to 21. But as our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports... not everyone is happy with the proposals.