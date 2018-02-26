POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turmoil in Netherlands-Turkey relations and xenophobia on the rise in Germany
26:00
World
Turmoil in Netherlands-Turkey relations and xenophobia on the rise in Germany
A controversial vote in the Dutch parliament on 'Armenian genocide' throws Turkey's relationship with the Netherlands into turmoil. We assess the fallout. Once fringe, right wing movements are gaining ground in Germany. We speak with immigrant communities impacted by the trend. And, Turkey's robotic revolution. We visit the country's first mechanical humanoids factory.
February 26, 2018
