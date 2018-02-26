What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Turmoil in Netherlands-Turkey relations and xenophobia on the rise in Germany

A controversial vote in the Dutch parliament on 'Armenian genocide' throws Turkey's relationship with the Netherlands into turmoil. We assess the fallout. Once fringe, right wing movements are gaining ground in Germany. We speak with immigrant communities impacted by the trend. And, Turkey's robotic revolution. We visit the country's first mechanical humanoids factory.