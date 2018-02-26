POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: US announces new sanctions on North Korea
The Trump Presidency: US announces new sanctions on North Korea
The United States has announced what it calls - its biggest ever sanctions against North Korea. The Treasury Department says - the new sanctions will isolate Pyongyang by disrupting more than fifty of its shipping and trading companies. That news coming as President Donald Trump addressed the American Conservative Union. It's 45th annual meeting has been taking place just outside Washington DC. Our reporter Tetiana Anderson was there.
February 26, 2018
