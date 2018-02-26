Somalia considered most corrupt country by its citizens | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How corrupt do you think your country is? The non-profit group, Transparency International, has released its annual report card, measuring perceived levels of public sector corruption. It conducts surveys in 180 countries. Liz Maddock finds out where people think their government is up to no good. So how does Transparency International arrive at its conclusions? Alejandro Salas, a regional director at Transparency International joins us from Berlin to answer this.
February 26, 2018
