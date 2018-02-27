POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Florida School Shooting: Students speaks out after surviving attack
Florida School Shooting: Students speaks out after surviving attack
A teenager who survived the mass shooting at a school in South Florida held a press conference on Tuesday, telling journalists she feels lucky to be alive. But what nearly took her life continues to be a viral debate in America. The campaign for gun reform has been gaining momentum, and even the president says he's prepared to go toe-to-toe with the gun lobby when necessary. Here's Jon Brain's report from South Florida.
February 27, 2018
