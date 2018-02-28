US brands boycotting National Rifle Association | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
It has five million members, including prominent lawmakers. The National Rifle Association is supported by many of America's largest corporations. It is the country's leading gun lobby. But almost two weeks after the deadly shooting at a high school in Florida, many Americans are calling for stricter gun laws. And a growing number of companies are pulling their support for the NRA. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, TRT World’s Jon Brain joins us from Deerfield in Florida. For further insight on corporate reaction to the shootings, Chris Roebuck, Visiting Professor of Transformational Leadership at Cass Business School in London, joins us.
February 28, 2018
