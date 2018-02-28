POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can civilian suffering in Ghouta come to an end?
Can civilian suffering in Ghouta come to an end?
Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped in Eastern Ghouta as the Syrian regime continues its aerial bombardment in the rebel held enclave. Russia has stepped in to play peacemaker, by calling for a daily humanitarian pause in fighting. But is that enough to save those trapped in the besieged district? Guests: Mark Kimmitt, retired US army brigadier general Yaser Tabbara, senior fellow at the Omran Centre for Strategic Studies Sergey Markov, former member of the Russian Assembly
February 28, 2018
