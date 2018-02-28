Annihilation: Alex Garland's female lead sci-fi | Cinema | Showcase

World Share

Annihilation: Alex Garland's female lead sci-fi

Since his highly acclaimed sci-fi debut Ex Machina, director Alex Garland has been keeping a low profile. Now, the English author turned filmmaker is back with another science fiction story that has been receiving widespread attention for its female lead cast. Annihilation, featuring Natalie Portman as one of main characters, tells the tale of an all female scientist team on an expedition into the unknown.