South Korean prosecutors demand 30-year jail term for Park Geun-hye | Money Talks
BizTech
Prosecutors in South Korea are demanding a 30-year jail term for former president Park Geun-hye. She was impeached in 2016 for her role in the country's biggest corruption scandal and was arrested in March 2017. Prosecutors also want to impose a $130 million fine, but Park denies any wrongdoing. Her lawyers say there is not enough evidence. We spoke to Korea Expose Editor-in-Chief, Se-Woong Koo.
February 28, 2018
