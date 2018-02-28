POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US cable giant Comcast threatens Murdoch's Sky bid | Money Talks
05:07
BizTech
US cable giant Comcast threatens Murdoch's Sky bid | Money Talks
Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox has long been trying to buy the 61% of British broadcaster Sky it doesn't already own. But now, a powerful challenger from the US has made a sky-high offer. And that could damage Murdoch's plans to consolidate his media empire across Europe and the US. Liz Maddock explains and Jasper Lawler, Senior Market Analyst at trading firm London Capital Group, joins us from London.
February 28, 2018
