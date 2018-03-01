POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Humanitarian pause fails to end fighting
We begin in Syria, where the civilian death toll in eatern Ghouta has risen to 600. That's according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitors. Regime forces intensifed their attacks on the rebel-held enclave almost two weeks ago. A daily, five-hour, Russian-backed truce is supposed to allow the sick and injured to leave the Damascus suburb, but so far it's been ignored by both regime and rebel forces. Shamim Choudhury reports.
March 1, 2018
