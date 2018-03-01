POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can another mass-shooting in the US be stopped?
It's been two weeks since 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida. Now, students and teachers are going back to class -- but are they any safer? Guests: Paul Michael Viollis, a terrorism analyst who worked as a security specialist in the New York District Attorney's Office. Michael Beer, the Executive Director of Nonviolence International. , and was arrested while protesting against concealed guns.
March 1, 2018
