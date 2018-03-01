Hong Kong government surplus rises to record $18B | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong government surplus rises to record $18B
Hong Kong's government is swimming in cash. Its fiscal surplus has risen to record levels, so it's cutting taxes and raising subsidies in 2018's budget. Yet critics say the government's not doing enough to help the poor, and economists warn collections will slow down as the population ages. Mobin Nasir reports and we speak to HIS Markit’s chief exonomist for the Asia-Pacific region, Rajiv Biswas.
March 1, 2018
