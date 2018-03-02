World Share

Can the 'Petro' save Venezuela's economy?

Venezuela's new cryptocurrency is called the Petro - backed by its oil and mineral reserves. Is it the answer to the country's economic crisis - or as some claim, a scam? What happens when you're a country that has effectively run out of money and you can't print any more of it? Is a cryptocurrency the way out of financial ruin? And what happens when you have the added complication of US financial sanctions, like Venezuela does? At the Roundtable was Manuel Egana, the Co-founder and Executive Director of TOREGA Capital; Jeffrey Tucker, Editorial Director of the American Institute for Economic Research; Silvia Pavoni, Economics editor of The Banker, part of the Financial Times; and Chris Watling - the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Longview Economics. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.