Beast From the East: UK issues red alert due to dangerous conditions

It's supposed to be the first day of Spring in the northern hemisphere. But instead, Europe's been hit by freak cold weather that's been called the 'Beast from the East. The extreme weather has disrupted everyday life, with transportation coming to a standstill. And while the UK is struggling with its effects, another storm is approaching from the west. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.