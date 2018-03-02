POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Trump approves import tariffs on metal products
01:42
World
The Trump Presidency: Trump approves import tariffs on metal products
There's been a furious response from America's biggest trading partners. They're angry at President Donald Trump's decision to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. Trump wants to introduce a 25-percent penalty on steel imports, and a 10-percent levy on aluminium next week. It's to protect producers at home, but as William Denselow reports, there are fears the plan could start a trade war.
March 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?