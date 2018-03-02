POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Italy Politics: Frustration among voters ahead of Sunday's vote
Italy Politics: Frustration among voters ahead of Sunday's vote
As Italians prepare to vote in Sunday's elections, the Five Star Movement appears to be leading the race. The eurosceptic, populist party is promising an end to corruption and a new relationship with the EU. But their biggest rivals from the centre and far-right coalition may end-up winning the highest number of seats - thanks to Italy's new voting system. Our correspondent Sandra Gathmann, reports from Rome.
March 2, 2018
