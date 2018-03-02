POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tariq Ramadan accused of sexual assault
Tariq Ramadan accused of sexual assault
Tariq Ramadan has been accused of violent sexual assault. For the last month he’s been detained in a French prison. Ramadan's family says that his treatment is unfair and they've had no contact with him. Meanwhile a Free Tariq Ramadan campaign has gained significant support and raised more than one hundred thousand dollars, but with allegations so serious should there be a campaign at all? Anelise Borges reports.
March 2, 2018
