POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is China becoming an authoritarian regime?
09:49
World
Is China becoming an authoritarian regime?
China’s Communist Party has proposed scrapping term limits from the constitution. It would allow President Xi Jinping to stay in power beyond two terms. The move has raised public dissent in a country where dissent is very rare. What does this mean for China? Guests: Einar Tangen, China analyst and international politics and economics commentator Dean Cheng, a senior research fellow at the Asian Studies Centre
March 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?