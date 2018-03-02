Istanbul's bookseller | Literature | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bookshop owner Oktay Cetinkaya started his life out as a garbage collector on the streets of Istanbul. Uneducated, he spent his days collecting people's leftovers for a living until a chance encounter with a book in the trash. Today, Cetinkaya owns his own bookstore in Taksim, one of Istanbul’s hip districts and is the subject of a documentary film. Elif Bereketli brings us the story behind this bookshop owner’s life.
March 2, 2018
